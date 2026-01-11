SAN ANTONIO — Luke Kornet's tribute video at TD Garden featured 11 celebrations. In all of them, the center wore Boston Celtics green.

Kornet recounted each instance Saturday night in different colors; after his San Antonio Spurs secured a five-point road victory, he had reason to bring out another. Yet nothing about his time on the East coast was lost on him.

“Obviously, a lot of special years here," Kornet, who won an NBA championship with Boston in 2024, said courtside after the game. "I appreciate all my time (here) … all the people, the fans, the staff and the organization. Everything.”

The biggest of dawgs, Luke Kornet 😤☘ pic.twitter.com/BOghQJYDgS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 11, 2026

The 30-year-old finished the evening with a modest five points and seven rebounds, but scored the final free throw for San Antonio to secure its second straight win heading into the second half of a road back-to-back.

It was far from his only contribution this season.

"I just love playing with him," Victor Wembanyama said in the same crowded hallway Kornet used to roam. "it brings both sides of the floor, and especially our offense, into another dimension ... it's hard for (defenses) to focus on both of us.”

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and center Luke Kornet (7) celebrate at the end of the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

San Antonio signed Kornet to a four-year, $41 million as a free agent this offseason, drawing him away from the Celtics, who lost all three of their top centers after trading Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks and losing Al Horford to the Golden State Warriors.

In their place, Neemias Queta has filled Boston's starting center role. Despite a productive season, he wishes he could still share the frontcourt with Kornet.

READ MORE: Why Kornet is Everything Spurs Have Been Missing

"I've got so many memories with him," Qeuta said. "Just how funny it was. Every day, how much he would come out here, lift everybody's spirits up. Hilarious guy."

Kornet is averaging 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.3 blocks this season on 67 percent shooting from the field. Across four seasons in Boston, he learned to play off-ball for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown; his expertise helped him acclimate to San Antonio.

"He provided a similar style," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "Even though he's not a similar player ... as Victor … we felt like we could play with them both.”

San Antonio is embarking on its best campaign since 2018-19. Now in his third season, Wembanyama is searching for his first playoff berth alongside De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle behind Johnson's first year as a full-time head coach.

Kornet has played a pivotal role in achieving that feat thus far. If a second championship comes out of his time in San Antonio, he'll have further reason to celebrate.

Still, he isn't far from his roots in Boston.

"It was a really special time here," the center said. "Everything’s just about the team, the group ... it’s cool to be able to really have those experiences. Nothing but positive things to say about the organization and players on the team."

More from Spurs On SI: