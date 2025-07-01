New Report On Ex-Celtics, 76ers Free Agent Forward Amid Spurs Rumors
SAN ANTONIO — The big signing of the night for the San Antonio Spurs was acquiring former Celtics center Luke Kornet to bolster their frontcourt depth.
Even still, another move could be in the works. The Spurs have a bright young team, but adding more veteran presence around them should help in a playoff pursuit for 2026.
According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, the general sentiment around the NBA is that Philadelphia 76ers center Guerschon Yabusele is unlikely to remain with his current team and is set to test the free agency market. Yabusele returned to the NBA this past season, as he began his career with the Boston Celtics.
The league's free agency window for all available players opened Monday evening at 6 p.m. EST, but no deal for the Frenchman was made. There exists a strong interest in San Antonio to pair Yabusele with Victor Wembanyama, however.
Last season, Yabusele averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field in his first season back in the NBA since 2018-19. While he plays more of a forward role, his defensive gravity allows Wembanyama further freedom, especially since the pair played together for Les Bleus during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
But if stepping into the center position is what's required? He can handle that.
San Antonio has ample time to continue to round out its roster with two open spots remaining. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Charles Bassey remain at large — neither player has received an offer to sign elsewhere through Day 1 of free agency — but with Yabusele available, the Spurs could choose to switch things up rather than bring back some of their former players.
Especially if it further adds to the team's French connection.
