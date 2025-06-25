'I Have High Hopes': For Rutgers' Dylan Harper, All Roads Lead to San Antonio
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Rutgers forward Dylan Harper and the rest of the first-round prospects invited to New York for the 2025 NBA Draft filled the Rainbow Room at the Rockefeller Center for a luncheon Wednesday morning.
Families and guests joined the players, all prepared to celebrate the final moments before their prospect was to become a professional athlete. Most had their parents with them; Harper was no exception.
But he was among the few lucky enough to have his best friend present.
Ace Bailey, Harper's college teammate, was in the same room experiencing the same thrills and nerves Harper was. That certainly helped.
"Our bond is unbreakable," Harper said Tuesday afternoon. "Whichever team gets him is going to be very happy and very lucky that they picked him. For me and him, this is a dream come true."
READ MORE: Perspective Paramount as Dylan Harper Prepares for Draft
Bailey is a better shooter than Harper. Harper can get to the rim quicker. He's stronger. Yet none of it matters to either player, even if their skill sets could end up being worth a few picks' difference.
"It's a blessing," Bailey said. "Not (many) get to play with their best friend."
Where one is still floating around the lottery, the other is all-but guaranteed to be the second selection behind Duke star Cooper Flagg. In other words, Bailey has several avenues in front of him.
For Harper, all roads lead to the San Antonio Spurs.
"You never truly know until it happens," Harper said carefully. "Nothing is set in stone ... but I have high hopes. I love that organization."
In his first season with the Scarlet Knights, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists on 48.4 percent shooting from the field. Rutgers didn't make much noise in the postseason, but Harper's size as a playmaker caught the attention of the Spurs, among other teams.
It's why they insisted on two separate workouts: one at their state-of-the-art facility in San Antonio, and the other at Harper's high school in New Jersey. Each side left enamored with the other.
"They were great," Harper said. "Great organization, great people top-to-bottom. Love the people, love the coaching staff, love everything about them."
Despite the concerns over Harper's work-in-progress shooting or potential fit with a core already featuring De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, the Spurs made clear their intention to select the point guard.
READ MORE: Spurs Lose Durant Sweepstakes, Turn Attention to Draft
"Every time you have the ability to add someone of the caliber we're looking at with the No. 2 pick," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, "it's someone ... who you think (will) be a big part of what you have moving forward."
The latter, especially, sounds ideal for Harper. It means playing next to Victor Wembanyama for several years.
"Being a point guard, seeing him and (thinking about) all the lobs you can throw," Harper said of the 7-foot-4 center, "he can bail you out of a lot of spots. How much he impacts the game is amazing."
Harper was among the many prospects to express that kind of desire.
"That's a dream of everyone's, to play with him," he said. "He covers the paint from arm to arm. He's really a force — nobody can stop him. You can only try to contain him."
Most of San Antonio's game plan revolves around the idea that not many teams can slow Wembanyama down. Adding Fox and Castle to the mix makes the Spurs dangerous in more ways than their lanky superstar. Harper hopes that he can be the latest weapon in the armory.
"Positionless basketball is a really big thing in the league now," Harper said. "The way to be the best is to play with the best and against the best. Being one of those guys who can fit in — even if you have to sacrifice."
WATCH: What Options Do Spurs Have with Pick No. 2? (LOS)
Growing up, Harper's mother, Maria, served as his coach. She blocked his shots in the driveway, pushing him to drive to the basket instead as a workaround for facing taller players.
It was Harper's father, Ron, a five-time NBA champion, who provided the life advice. He's the reason Harper has continually preached humility throughout the pre-draft process; Harper refused to concede that nothing was set in stone regarding his draft position until the night is over.
In those regards, perhaps the Spurs reminded Harper of home.
"You could feel the family atmosphere when you walked into the facility," the point guard said. "They let me make mistakes. They let me be me."
Harper won't arrive in San Antonio a finished product, but as the Spurs continue their steady rebuild, he'll have an adjustment period before turning into the star they hope he will become.
He'll also have time to learn the city's culture. Harper hasn't ever owned boots or a cowboy hat, but he has seen the already painted mural of himself and tried a breakfast taco.
"It was good," he claimed before ranking it just below a bacon, egg and cheese bagel on his breakfast food tier list. Perhaps he has more yet to learn.
Until then, Harper will take in the sights of New York before learning of his landing spot for the next several years. Like his best friend, that could mean playing somewhere new.
"He's going to put people in positions to succeed," Bailey said.
Wednesday night, Harper will know where. If it does end up being San Antonio, he'll put in a bid for jersey No. 2 and get ready for the Texas heat.
"I'll do whatever to win," Harper said. "Whether I have to sacrifice, be without the ball, guard the best player — anything. What a team is going to get in me is a winner. Someone who will put it all out on the floor for them."