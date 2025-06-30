BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Sign Celtics Champion in Free Agency
SAN ANTONIO — Help has arrived.
Last week, the San Antonio Spurs selected Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant in the lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft to provide an instant boost to an already young and talented squad. Neither player directly addressed a need beyond Bryant's 3-point prowess, but they didn't need to.
Spurs general manager Brian Wright made that clear. “You want to take the long-term talent," he said following the draft, "and you can figure out the roster in terms of immediate fit in different ways.”
Monday evening, San Antonio demonstrated one such alternative, signing former Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet to a four-year, $41 million deal to bolster the frontcourt next to Victor Wembanyama.
Last season, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 stocks on 67 percent shooting from the field. His size adds another large presence in the paint defensively, but also allows Wembanyama a more fluid play style on offense. And while Wright declined to name the 7-footer when asked prior to Monday's free agency window, it's clear the Spurs value his skill set as a traditional center.
Kornet brings winning experience to the Spurs from his time in Boston, serving as a major contributor to their 2024 NBA Championship team. Now, with Jayson Tatum expected to miss all of next season and the Celtics not ready to compete next year, it made sense for Kornet to seek greener grass.
The Spurs might not be done just yet, as they've been linked to several other free agent targets.
