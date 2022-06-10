Tracy McGrady Sees Spurs NBA Draft Target Johnny Davis As Future Star

The San Antonio Spurs have been linked to an NBA Draft prospect that former superstar Tracy McGrady sees as a future star.

The San Antonio Spurs have no shortage of options with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Among the prospects that they've brought in for workouts as a potential option to select is former Wisconsin star Johnny Davis.

Davis is a 6-foot-5 combo guard coming off a strong sophomore campaign with Wisconsin with averages of 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He's often regarded for his mid-post game for a guard and sound all-around skill-set.

The top of the NBA Draft is usually where many have their sights set on future stars entering the league. While there isn't a consensus No. 1 overall pick in this year's class like Cade Cunningham or Zion Williamson, there are still intriguing options.

When discussing potential future stars in the 2022 NBA Draft class, Tracy McGrady highlighted Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis and Jabari Smith Jr. as players who "stand out."

"I like the kid Johnny Davis," McGrady said. "I think he has the ability to be a star in today's game. I think Jabari Smith has the ability to be a star in today's game. Those two really stand out to me of having that potential to be perennial All-Stars in the NBA," McGrady told NBC Sports Washington.

Davis was brought in for a pre-draft workout earlier in the process. He likes the idea of playing for the Spurs under coach Gregg Popovich a lot. The opportunity to learn from his insight would be something he'd relish.

“Playing under coach Popovich, the most famous coach in NBA history, would be something I would really want to happen,” Davis said.

With the Spurs' decision to move on from Derrick White at the midseason trade deadline, plenty of experts seem to like the idea of San Antonio selecting Davis. However, in order to be an ideal complement to Dejounte Murray, Davis must improve his 3-point shooting as he shot 30.6 percent in 2021-22.

There's a genuine chance that Davis isn't even available for the Spurs by the time they are on the clock with the No. 9 overall pick. Sources have told Inside The Spurs that he could as early as No. 6 to the Indiana Pacers.

