Spurs Announce Dates for Games at Alamodome, Moody Center

The opponents for the games will be announced later on Wednesday.

The NBA is set to announce the official release of the 2022-23 regular-season schedule for all 30 teams Wednesday. Multiple marquee matchups have already been leaked ahead.

For the San Antonio Spurs, the compete 82-game schedule will include some highly-anticipated "home" games, as the team officially announced dates for these contests Wednesday ahead of the schedule release.

In what the team is calling "four special out-of-market games" to help pay tribute to the franchise's 50th anniversary, the Spurs will travel to Mexico City on Saturday, Dec. 17, before making a local stop at the Alamodome on Jan 13.

It was announced in May that the team would also be hitting the road on I-35 to play at a home game at the newly-established Moody Center in Austin. The Spurs will play two home games there at the end of the regular season on April 6 and 8.

The Spurs have already known their opponent for the game in Mexico City, as it was announced in May that the Miami Heat would be making the trip to Mexico City Arena.

There had been recent rising concerns surrounding the Spurs' future in San Antonio after it was announced the organization had been granted permission in May from Bexar County commissioners to play two of their 41 home games in Austin next season. The Spurs seek to complete a 'two-year pilot program' in Austin.

The Spurs have made an apparent attempt to grow their fanbase, given they were approved to play a game in Mexico City and one in the Alamodome next season in addition to their two games in Austin. Nearly ten percent of their home games will be away from AT&T Center in 2022-23.

With the significant economic growth the city of Austin has experienced over the last decade coupled with the construction of the $375 million Moody Center, potential relocation to the market could be enticing.

In a letter from Peter J. Holt, managing partner of the Spurs, there was a clear point to put to rest the idea of potential relocation out of San Antonio.

"I want to reassure you that the Spurs are in San Antonio to stay," Holt wrote.

The Spurs are now set to venture out beyond the comfort of the AT&T Center as they prepare for a season that is signaling the start of a new era.

