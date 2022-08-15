Daily Spurs: Chances for Jaylen Brown; Jakob Poeltl Trade Idea

Inside The Spurs compiles links to the most relevant storylines surrounding San Antonio's favorite NBA franchise, along with what's trending around the league.

1. Could Spurs Pursue Jaylen Brown in the Future?

The Boston Celtics have been among the top teams mentioned in Kevin Durant trade rumors as of late. On the surface, it makes sense. They could offer Jaylen Brown in a trade package, and that should be a great start to getting a deal done, right?

It hasn't been so simple for the Celtics in their efforts to trade for Durant when considering they were asked to include both Jayson Tatum and Brown in initial conversations. Boston clearly isn't going to do that.

What can't be changed is that Brown's name was in trade rumors despite being a key element to the Celtics' run to the 2022 NBA Finals. Brown, who is entering the third of a four-year contract, is set to reach unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.

All of this leads us to an intriguing question for the Spurs: can they make a run at Brown in the future?

2. 2016 NBA Re-Draft: Where Does Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Go?

If the 2016 NBA Draft were to get a re-do, where would San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl end up being selected? Bleacher Report recently did a re-draft of the 2016 NBA Draft.

3. Spurs Get Young Talent from Clippers in Poeltl Trade Scenario

Trade ideas tend to run amuck this time of year. And while Poeltl’s future is uncertain in San Antonio, it’s an interesting thought to see what the Spurs could get in return for him ahead of next year or before the mid-season trade deadline.

NBA Analysis Network dipped its foot into these hypothetical waters once again, this time, coming up with a trade scenario that would involve the Spurs making a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

4. NBA Schedule Leaks

The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule is expected to be released during this week. Ahead of the annual official release, there tend to be marquee matchups leaked.

There is already a clear picture of what the NBA's 2022 Christmas Day slate will look like:

It's also already known the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face off for the first time in 2022-23 during an Oct. 20 matchup.

The opening night and ring ceremony matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 18 is another important matchup already known.

Keep an eye out for the Spurs' regular season schedule release during this week. The main leak known for San Antonio's favorite NBA franchise is their matchup against the Miami Heat in Mexico City on Dec. 17 in what will count as a home game.

5. Top 50 Handles of the 2021-22 NBA Season

The NBA put together an intriguing compilation of the top 50 displays of handles from the 2021-22 season.

