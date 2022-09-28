Spurs Rookie Blake Wesley 'Excited' to Keep Proving Doubters Wrong

San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley could see his first NBA action as early as Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

The San Antonio Spurs clearly saw something in rookie first-round guard Blake Wesley that many others failed to catch.

But he's used to that feeling. And now, he's ready to get things started so he can show what he's got against the premier young talent of the Houston Rockets in the preseason opener on Sunday.

“I’m just ready to play against Jalen Green, Jabari (Smith), I’m excited," Wesley said. "It’s here, I still can’t believe it’s here ... Nobody thought I could be here. A lot of people outside of this told me that I’m not a NBA player, I’m not a first-round pick. But I trust God, trust my family, and I trusted the resources around me. With the hard work I put in, I trusted it and now I’m here.”

Doubt and uncertainty have followed Wesley his entire basketball career. Even as a kid, he's said he's an extra edge of motivation that's driven by the desire to prove others wrong for overlooking him.

“I been had a chip on my shoulder ever since I was 10-years-old," he said. "Always got looked down at. Wasn’t on the USA team, wasn’t ranked, so always had a chip on my shoulder to go out there and give it my all.”

Heck, even the Spurs, who had three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, technically passed up on Wesley twice in the first round before selecting him at No. 25.

But at Vegas Summer League, he was arguably the best player on a Spurs team that finished 1-4 and was a few plays away from having that record flipped to 4-1.

Tasked with handling the ball, running the offense, being a primary on-ball defender, and taking a few clutch shots, Wesley wasn't without his struggles, but definitely passed his first test as a proven NBA player.

He now finds himself on a roster that shouldn't make him feel too overwhelmed. Wesley is one of five 19-year-old players on the team. Alongside a bunch of other young guys, he could be in line for more playing time than many expected.

But as training camp continues, he's focused on one baby step at a time.

“We’re young, which doesn’t mean anything. We’re still learning, like I said we learn a lot.”

The Spurs and Rockets tipoff for their preseason opener at the Toyota Center on Sunday 6 p.m. C.T.

