Gregg Popovich Loved Jakob Poeltl's 'Courage' in Spurs' Win vs. Pacers: 'He Needs Those Moments'

Jakob Poeltl had to overcome his game's greatest weakness to help the San Antonio Spurs survive on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

Despite emerging with 137-134 win over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs essentially fumbled away an impressive blowout victory. Instead, they had to sweat one out after a furious rally from the Pacers.

Coach Gregg Popovich is relieved his team can learn from their mistakes while enjoying a win. And maybe, they can take a lesson of out center Jakob Poeltl's book, as he was Indiana's target of Popovich's classic "Hack-a-Shaq" strategy in order to limit possessions for the Spurs and get the ball back.

"Jakob's courage was really impressive," Popovich said. "We weren't gonna take him out of the game no matter what because he needs those moments to live through it. And he did it. If he doesn't make those free throws, we don't win."

Poeltl has struggled mightily with free throws during his career, making them at just at 52.5 clip. But against the Pacers, he went 13 of 21 from the stripe, which included nine makes in the fourth quarter. The makes and attempts both set new career-highs for Poeltl.

He finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, making an impact through the box score.

Keeping Poeltl in to power through the adversity is a sign that Popovich is valuing growth over a strategical approach that would have helped the Spurs avoid a near monumental collapse.

The Spurs will need Poeltl's interior defense against star center Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.