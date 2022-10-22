Spurs Survive 49-Point Pacers 4th Quarter, Achieve 1st Win of NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers scored a staggering 49 points in the fourth quarter, but the San Antonio Spurs ultimately managed to win the matchup.

The San Antonio Spurs were blown out by the Charlotte Hornets in their 2022-23 season opener but bounced back with a 137-134 win over the Indiana Pacers.

There was a lot of momentum going the Spurs' way from the start, as they scored 36 points in the opening period. San Antonio continued to pour it on as they scored over 30 points in each of the following two periods with a combined 66 points. The success did not last for a full four quarters.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Spurs held a 102-85 lead and it seemed to be enough to keep them in a safe position to achieve the win. The Pacers pulled off an incredible scoring display in the fourth quarter with a game-high 49 points to make it a real contest.

The late scoring outburst from the Pacers managed to outclass the Spurs by 14 within the period despite San Antonio scoring 35 points of their own.

There were no shortage of strong individual performance from the Spurs' key talents. Josh Richardson (27), Keldon Johnson (23), Devin Vassell (23), and Jakob Poeltl (21) all exceeded the 20-point threshold. San Antonio also received double-figure outings from Tre Jones (18) and Zach Collins (11).

The Spurs will undoubtedly need to go back to the drawing board when it comes to defensive execution. Putting up 137 points with strong efficiency should be more than enough production to achieve a double-figure victory.

San Antonio allowed a combined 53 points from Tyrese Haliburton (27) and Bennedict Mathurin (26) while Isaiah Jackson (16) and Buddy Hield (13) also scored in double-figures. Haliburton dealt a game-high 12 dimes — exposing vulnerabilities in the Spurs' defense.

The Pacers rallied back in clutch-time and had a potential game-tying 3-point attempt from Bennedict Mathurin that was offline at the buzzer. A perfect trip to the free throw line from Jones prior proved pivotal in the Spurs maintaining enough of an advantage to achieve the victory.

The Spurs return to action on Saturday to complete the second part of a back-to-back with a road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.