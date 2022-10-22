Spurs vs. 76ers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs will look to win their second consecutive game when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (0-2) during the NBA Saturday slate.

The Spurs are coming off a 137-134 win over the Indiana Pacers after surviving a 49-point fourth quarter from the opponent. The Pacers made it a point to sent Jakob Poeltl to the free throw line down the stretch. He attempted 14 total free throws within the final five minutes and made 10 of them.

"Jakob's courage was really impressive," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the win. "We weren't gonna take him out of the game no matter what because he needs those moments to live through it. And he did it. If he doesn't make those free throws, we don't win."

The 76ers began their season with some tough opponents and lost both games. They fell short 90-88 at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday after losing 126-117 to the Boston Celtics on the road on Tuesday.

"We lost two games -- no moral victories," Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said after the Thursday game. "(We) played two great teams. (We) knew from the day they released the schedule they were coming, and we have to expect to win these games, even while we're still a work in progress.

"(We) can't get them back now. You have to move on and get to the next game."

James Harden did not look like himself after dealing with a hamstring injury last season. So far, he's been impressive this season. He has produced back-to-back 30-point games to begin the season with overall averages of 33.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

The Spurs' young players will face a tough test against an Eastern Conference contender. How players handle a big stakes game after facing underwhelming opponents to begin the season.

Spurs vs. 76ers Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Time: 5 p.m. (CDT)

Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA TV

Radio: WOAI/KXTNWWLS

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Odds: 76ers -13.5

Spurs vs. 76ers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers: None

San Antonio Spurs: None

Spurs vs. 76ers Projected Starters

Philadelphia 76ers: G Tyrese Maxey, G James Harden, F Tobias Harris, F P.J. Tucker, C Joel Embiid

San Antonio Spurs: G Tre Jones, G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.