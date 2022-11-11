Spurs Ex Joe Wieskamp Works Out with Western Conference Team

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joe Wieskamp has caught the eye of a Western Conference foe.

The San Antonio Spurs parted ways with 2021 second-round pick Joe Wieskamp in October, as the team chose to waive him prior to the 2022-23 season. But the sharpshooter has already caught the eye of a big-name team in the Western Conference.

Per reports Thursday from Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers recently held Wieskamp and veteran Tony Snell for workouts.

Wieskamp spent some solid time in the G League last season, as he played in 15 games and averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for the Austin Spurs. In San Antonio, he appeared in 29 games and averaged 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes per game.

His best performance as a Spur came in a Jan. 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors, as he posted a career-high 13 points in just 12 minutes of action while going 3 of 5 from deep.

The Lakers (2-9) are averaging the second-fewest 3-point makes this season (9.4) and currently have the worst percentage from deep in the league (29.3).

Wieskamp could potentially join former Spur Lonnie Walker IV and could be a depth piece on the bench for a team that desperately needs shooters.

The Spurs have three upcoming matchups with the Lakers later this month. Starting with a matchup at crypto.com Arena on Nov. 20, the Spurs will then face Los Angeles two more times less than a week after, with back-to-back meetings in San Antonio on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

The Spurs (5-7) host the Milwaukee Bucks (10-1) at the AT&T Center on Friday.

