Spurs Starter, June 16, 2024: Victor Wembanyama Takes eBay Marketplace By Storm
Happy Sunday, Por Vida Fans and happy Father's Day! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
While any NBA star is sure to garner attention on the court and on social media, there's another side of sports fame that's vastly different, yet equally important: memorabilia.
Whether it be collectible items like limited-edition bobble heads or jersey sales and signed basketballs, the most popular NBA players tend to amass a following among collector's marketplaces, and San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is no exception.
At the most common scale, the 7-foot-4 frenchman finished fourth overall in jersey sales across the NBA. Getting more niche, Wembanyama had his one-of-one rookie card auctioned off for over $60,000 after signing it. So, where is the middle ground?
Well, that lies online. eBay. And it seems that as Wembanyama garnered more attention on the court, so, too did his collectibles. In fact, the multinational e-commerce company reported that from Feb. 18t until May 11, Wembanyama was the only basketball player to surpass Michael Jordan in searches.
Sure, it seems like a lot for a rookie's collectibles to be so sought after, but for the kind of player Wembanyama is, it makes sense. And as he continues to grow, fans can expect his memorabilia to do the same.
As strange as it sounds, $67,000 might end up being a low point.
THE NEWS
1. READ: EX-SPUR DANNY GREEN SPEAKS ON VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, TEAM REBUILD
On a recent podcast appearance, one of the San Antonio Spurs' former sharpshooters gave his two cents on one of the team's current sharpshooters — or, at least, hopeful sharpshooters.
2. WATCH: FORMER SPURS TELL HUMOROUS GREGG POPOVICH STORY
During a podcast appearance, former Spur Josh Richardson talked about "a rule" that Gregg Popovich had with his players regarding eating out.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 10 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the No. 4 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class and Colorado's Cody Williams with No. 8 overall pick, should it elect to keep both.
The Spurs aren't locked into their decision as of now, so a deal could still come to fruition, but only time will tell how the team decides to use their two top-10 picks.
THE PLAYOFFS
After going down 3-0 to the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks faced a win-or-go-home scenario.
A second straight loss at home meant their season was over, but while it was highly unlikely, a win gave them a slight chance at a comeback. Luka Doncic had been shouldering the load entering the game, and did so again in Game 4, though by the time his night was over, the third quarter hadn't even finished.
Dallas secured a 38-point victory in what turned out to be a home blowout. It isn't completely finished yet, and now looks ahead to a road test in Game 5 with another chance to stay alive. As Doncic said himself: 'It's not over until it's over."
Game 5 between the Mavericks and Celtics is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST Monday.
THE CLOSER
