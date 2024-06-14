'You've Got A Draw!' Former Spur Danny Green Speaks On Victor Wembanyama, 'Quick' Rebuilding Process
Danny Green and Victor Wembanyama are two very different looking sharpshooters.
Well, one was one for the San Antonio Spurs, and one has the potential to be. And the one who was seems to think the one who could be, will be — among other things.
Catch all of that?
In a recent appearance on San Antonio Sports Star's "The Blitz," Green spoke on the state of San Antonio's young squad and the direction it's headed, especially with regards to building around Wembanyama. What he had to say was rather complimentary.
"I think (the Spurs' rebuild) is going to go fairly quickly," the former Spur said. "Because you got a star people want to play with. You can get free agents to come there now. You got guys that maybe want to be traded there because of a guy like Wemby."
Green's assertion seems in-line with the talk around the league. ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently stated that every free agent wanted to play with Wembanyama, meanwhile the Spurs are considering which veteran stars they could bring in if they elect not to use their draft picks.
Put that with Peter J. Holt's vision of building a "superpower," and there's a vision. At the rate talks have seemed to escalate from Wembanyama having to learn to play to earning seven All-NBA votes and now drawing in every single free agent, Green might be right.
"I think in two years, they'll be a lot better than they were this past year," he said. "I don't think it will take long. ... "With Wemby there, you got a draw."
Wembanyama certainly does warrant attention. It makes sense that other players would want to play alongside him, and not just for their own sake, but for an entire unit. Some players might even see it as a "fun" experiment to find out what having a 7-foot-4 power forward on your team is like.
Whatever the reason, the Spurs are likely to be a big offseason destination in the coming years, especially as Wembanyama continues to improve along with the rest of Gregg Popovich's roster.
The only question is who those new faces will be.
And if Green is right on the timing.