'Back to Work': Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Optimistic, Despite Opening Night Loss
Despite losing their opening game 120-109 to the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sounded pretty upbeat after the game.
The Spurs did not play as poorly as the score reflected — in fact, Popovich was optimistic about the future of his team.
"Plenty of things to work on. Plenty of things that went pretty good for the first game," Popovich said. "We'll go back to work tomorrow."
Popovich was happy with the way the team kept fighting, especially in the fourth quarter when they attempted to get back in the game.
"We didn't turn it over. We made a few shots. That's how the game is played," Popovich said. "The first half, I loved the effort, but our sloppiness hurt us, and their physicality stopped us a little bit.
"There wasn't as much movement, and that's a killer for us. We have to have pace all the time."
The coach also singled out several players for their contributions.
Rookie Stephon Castle finished with eight points, three rebounds and five assists. Popovich liked what he saw out of the rookie in his 18 minutes off the bench.
"I thought he was great. He's a competitive son of a gun," Popovich said. "He sticks his nose in; he's not impressed by anything. He wants to learn. I thought he was aggressive and did a good job."
Popovich also singled out Julian Champagnie, who replaced Devin Vassell in the starting lineup, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
"He's someone who has gained confidence each year. That's important for us. His shooting is his biggest improvement, and defensively he's taken a half-step forward. He knows we've got to concentrate defensively on stopping people."
Next up for the Spurs will be their home opener on Oct. 26 against the Houston Rockets. There, they'll get a chance to showcase the work they did to improve — and their new-look roster at home.
Tipoff for Game 2 of the regular season is set for 7:30 p.m. Central Saturday evening.
