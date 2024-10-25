Don't Panic: Growing Pains for Victor Wembanyama in Spurs' Loss to Mavericks
The San Antonio Spurs’ season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday didn’t deliver the storybook debut some fans might have hoped for, ending in a 120-109 loss.
Still, there were moments that offered a glimpse into the potential of this young Spurs team. Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie shared the team lead with 18 points apiece, while veteran Harrison Barnes delivered a reliable 17 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting night.
Rookie Stephon Castle also impressed, scoring eight points with five assists and three rebounds in limited minutes, showing composure on both ends of the floor.
But if we’re being honest, all eyes were on Victor Wembanyama—and his sophomore debut left Spurs fans wanting.
The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Yea put up 17 points, but his shooting struggles stood out with a mere 5-of-18 from the field, including just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.
He had four turnovers, some awkward moments in the post, and lacked that explosive edge many expected. Growing pains? Probably, but Wembanyama isn’t looking for excuses.
“It’s a struggle,” he admitted postgame. “None of us really have played four games since [the] middle of the summer for me. Conditioning is not an excuse. I’ll have different weapons. We need to know when to use them. So, for the missed shots, it’s more about getting used to taking shots in a game setting.”
The Mavericks clearly devised a game plan to put significant pressure on Wembanyama, sending multiple defenders at him whenever he touched the ball. While this may have limited his effectiveness, it’s essential to remember that one game does not define a player’s season.
For now, it’s important to view this opening night as a learning experience rather than a cause for alarm.
The Spurs have a long season ahead, and Wembanyama will have ample opportunities to showcase his talents.
