Spurs 'More Realistic' Landing Spot For Collin Sexton Than Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were recently linked to Collin Sexton in offseason speculation. One former NBA executive sees the San Antonio Spurs as more realistic.

The San Antonio Spurs have a crucial offseason in front of them. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft will be the central focus of their efforts. However, their cap space could end up being helpful in free agency.

With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, there are various ways the Spurs can go. Do they go the long-term route by taking a developmental prospect while remaining patient? Or do they make a trade for an already established player to add to the core?

What is already clear is the Spurs have an All-Star in Dejounte Murray to focus their team construction efforts around. With developing talents like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell already displaying progress in their development, and the right moves, this offseason could make all the difference.

A former league executive told NBA Analysis Network that it would be unrealistic for the Los Angeles Lakers to be a possible sign-and-trade for Sexton. Between hard cap implications and unappealing trade assets, it doesn't sound viable.

“That would be very tough to make happen for a few big reasons. The Lakers are already close to $150 million in payroll so the hard cap would be a problem in most scenarios. Regardless, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are their biggest non-star salaries to match salary with in a trade, and they aren’t appealing trade chips.”

Teams with cap space will naturally be a more realistic potential suitor for a free agent. The hard cap complicates many possible sign-and-trade scenarios for teams already spending big on players.

The Detroit Pistons were singled out as a particularly logical landing spot for Sexton as they pursue a secondary ball-handler to pair with Cade Cunningham. The Indiana Pacers and Spurs are considered more realistic than the Lakers.

“Sexton is probably going to be a target for some point guard needy team with cap space like the Pistons. Even teams like the Pacers or Spurs that have the flexibility to make a move and could use a shot creator are more realistic suitors for Sexton than the Lakers.”

It remains to be seen what particular direction the Spurs will go this offseason, including Sexton. Some lofty targets have been linked in free agency speculation, like Zach LaVine and Deandre Ayton, and some potentially attainable trade targets like OG Anunoby.

Sexton may be an intriguing option for the Spurs to consider in free agency, depending on how the market plays out. It's not free of "cons," considering he's a more undersized guard who has sometimes drawn complaints from teammates about his willingness to pass.

Sexton's peak posting averages of 24.3 points and 4.4 assists with strong efficiency in 2020-21 shouldn't be overlooked for a team needing scoring. Again, as long as the price is opportunistic or fair, the possibility of adding a helpful player is worth the look, even if the fit isn't perfect.

Teams like the Washington Wizards that are not major free agency destinations could be motivated to acquire him. In contrast, organizations like the New York Knicks could set their sights on other targets like Jalen Brunson.

The No. 9 overall pick isn't often projected to have much for scoring threats in range for the Spurs to consider. Instead, there are often players with likely role player ceilings, with some requiring patience to develop into what they have the potential to become.

