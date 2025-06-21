Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Names Bold All-Time NBA Starting Five

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama gave his all-time NBA starting five at Fanatics Fest in New York

Jed Katz

Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up the court in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up the court in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming into the NBA in 2023, Victor Wembanyama had the highest expectations of any prospect since LeBron James in 2003. The 7-foot-3 giant has expectations of being an all-time great.

Averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks this past season, it seems like he could legitimately be on that track. Wembanyama proved he's one of the top players in the league already, and with De'Aaron Fox playing his first full season with the San Antonio Spurs this year, his team is in legitimate postseason contention.

The French center recently went on LeBron James' show, The Shop, in a live taping at Fanatics Fest in New York. There, a group highlighted by the two NBA stars, Kai Cenat and Tom Brady, had conversations about sports, culture, and other topics.

During the event, Wembanyama was asked to give his NBA all-time starting five. After careful consideration, he responded with what would be the most dominant group of players ever assembled. Wembanyama's starting five was Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Combined, the lineup has 23 championships and 14 MVP awards. All five players are arguably the greatest of their respective positions, with James and Jordan constantly in debates of being the greatest player of all time.

Perhaps one day, Wembanyama will be in such conversations in an all-time starting five. For now, the 21-year-old is focused on being the best player for the Spurs right now while trying to will his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Related Articles

Why Victor Wembanyama Might Make LeBron James Retire

Victor Wembanyama Reveals His NBA Role Models At Fanatics Fest NYC

Victor Wembanyama Sends Message Before Thunder-Pacers Game 7

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News