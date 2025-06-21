Victor Wembanyama Names Bold All-Time NBA Starting Five
Coming into the NBA in 2023, Victor Wembanyama had the highest expectations of any prospect since LeBron James in 2003. The 7-foot-3 giant has expectations of being an all-time great.
Averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks this past season, it seems like he could legitimately be on that track. Wembanyama proved he's one of the top players in the league already, and with De'Aaron Fox playing his first full season with the San Antonio Spurs this year, his team is in legitimate postseason contention.
The French center recently went on LeBron James' show, The Shop, in a live taping at Fanatics Fest in New York. There, a group highlighted by the two NBA stars, Kai Cenat and Tom Brady, had conversations about sports, culture, and other topics.
During the event, Wembanyama was asked to give his NBA all-time starting five. After careful consideration, he responded with what would be the most dominant group of players ever assembled. Wembanyama's starting five was Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O'Neal.
Combined, the lineup has 23 championships and 14 MVP awards. All five players are arguably the greatest of their respective positions, with James and Jordan constantly in debates of being the greatest player of all time.
Perhaps one day, Wembanyama will be in such conversations in an all-time starting five. For now, the 21-year-old is focused on being the best player for the Spurs right now while trying to will his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
