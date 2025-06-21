Victor Wembanyama Reveals His NBA Role Models At Fanatics Fest NYC
The new era of NBA superstars is rapidly emerging, as players like Steph Curry and LeBron James are nearing the end of their historic careers. From the two star guards in Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matching up in the NBA Finals to Duke star Cooper Flagg set to be the first-overall pick next week, there may be no brighter star than the one in San Antonio.
Standing at 7-foot-3 and having guard-like abilities, the NBA has never seen a talent like Victor Wembanyama before. While his second season was cut short after an All-Star appearance, Wembanyama will likely be leading the Spurs in a playoff push next year. As he continues to grow in this league, the French star just revealed who his NBA role models are during Fanatics Fest NYC.
Speaking on stage at Fanatics Fest, Wembanyama revealed that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic are some of the players he goes to when he has questions and sees as his role models. Wembanyama revealed he had a 45-minute conversation with Jokic during All-Star weekend.
Even though James, Durant, and Jokic are all still competing against Wembanyama, they are still giving advice and answering questions to ensure he can blossom into one of the league's top stars. Following his monk retreat in China, Wembanyama's mental game should continue to improve going into year three.
Looking at the Spurs, they are expected to add Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the second-overall pick in next week's NBA Draft. Joining a loaded backcourt with Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox, it's clear this team will go as far as Wembanyama can lead them.
