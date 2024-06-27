Could Suns Trade Up in NBA Draft?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns wheeled-and-dealed their way back to the No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, a move that netted the organization some much needed extra draft capital.
The Suns received a total of three second-round picks (No. 56 in this year and two in the future) from the Denver Nuggets as Phoenix looks to inject some youth into their roster to follow in the footsteps of names such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
The Suns mostly felt comfortable trading down thanks to a handful of names that slipped to the end of the first, and as the second round of action begins later today, some vastly talented players are still on the board.
Could Phoenix make a move up the draft board from the back end of the second?
Names such as Johnny Furphy, Kyle Filipowski and Tyler Kolek find themselves as the best available players on the board. All have been tied to the organization in various ways, though the Suns reportedly are high on Kolek as a point guard, an area of need for the team entering the offseason.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro previously said the organization likes - but doesn't love - Kolek as a prospect.
"Yes, I can tell you the Suns like him. That is a name that I think you have to keep in mind for the Phoenix Suns. But I do think people are overestimating how much the Suns like him," he said leading into the draft.
It might take a lot for a team sitting in the top three picks to make the move all the way down to No. 56, though the Suns do have two new second-rounders to play with in the future and use as potential trade bait.
Suns GM James Jones said overall, his team had a strong start to the draft after selecting Virginia wing Ryan Dunn:
"I thought tonight was a good night for us. We came into the draft with a couple of objectives. We wanted to get more athletic. Defensively on the perimeter we wanted to add some size. I thought that we were able to do two things tonight: get the player that we wanted, moving back and pick up other assets and capital for the future to continue to allow us to have more resources to build the team for the long-term," Jones said.
With just a few hours remaining until round two begins, it's certain the Suns will explore various costs of moving up.
But it takes two to tango, and Phoenix might have a tough time striking a deal.