Which Free Agents Should Suns Prioritize Retaining?
The Phoenix Suns continue to tread forward in what will continue to be a long and treacherous offseason.
Despite the uncomfortable nature the playoff exit that was finalized nearly a month ago might exhibit, the front office is set in moving forward with the same "core four" that took the franchise to 49 wins in the regular season and set up the opportunity to make a playoff run.
While there will almost certainly be some shake-up in the supporting cast, general logical thinking would point to at least some of the support cast making a return in 2024-25.
Three players Phoenix should prioritize bringing back:
3: Damion Lee
Lee unfortunately did not appear in any games during this season, but it should be made a priority to convince the sharpshooter to accept his player option - thus returning for his third season in the Valley.
Lee was instrumental in parts of the 2022-23 season - a year in which the Suns battled through ample trials and tribulations.
He was also a consistently positive presence in the locker room and is seemingly admired by the vast majority of the organization. That simple factor alone should transcend his on-court play as it is - and he is a very quality role player when available.
2: Bol Bol
The Suns already have a reported interest in retaining the services of the University of Oregon product under the guise of a more consistent role under freshly minted head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Bol was instrumental as a spark-plug in his first campaign in Phoenix, but never received a consistent role under the previous coaching regime.
Bol would have to take a veteran minimum contract, but selling a consistent role on a possible title contender in a city where he already seems comfortable could be a selling point.
1: Eric Gordon
Gordon has earned a generally mixed reputation from the fanbase off of his first season in the Valley.
His high-end play lead to many victories for the Suns - specifically earlier in the season, but his struggles were just as conspicuous throughout the later stretches of the year.
It should still be a priority to retain his services under the assumption that Budenholzer would be a more seamless fit for Gordon - and he could continue to thrive in a consistent bench role next season.