Day Two Draft Targets for Suns
The Phoenix Suns took a decisive victory last night in the first round of the NBA draft - they were successfully able to take advantage of the Denver Nuggets and the franchise having a deep affinity for DaRon Holmes II to acquire three extra second round picks - along with pick 28 this year.
The Suns got the guy they desired all along - Virginia wing Ryan Dunn, while also acquiring the 56th pick in today's second round portion of the draft.
Who are some prospects the Suns could wait to stick at 56 to pick that could be useful? Who are some prospects the Suns could attempt to use capital picked up to move up and get who they really want?
Here are some names to watch below:
- Jalen Bridges
- Oso Ighodaro
- Bronny James
- Melvin Ajinca
Bridges comes from a long line of Baylor wings that have developed over their time in school. He does a bit of everything fairly well, but nothing exceptionally. Bridges could be a worthy pick at 56 due to the intriguing blend of defense, 3-point shooting and length.
Ighodaro, a native of Mesa, AZ, was Marquette's top big man over the last two seasons - but got overshadowed by some of his teammates. The Golden Eagle product could be a worthy developmental pick and could spend time with the Valley Suns of the G-League.
James would be unlikely to slip to 56 due to the Los Angeles Lakers holding pick 55 - but that is the point of the draft where his 3&D potential could be worthy of taking a risk on. Make no mistake, the younger James could develop into a quality rotational player over time with seasoning.
Ajinca is a prospect that not many are familiar with, but the Frenchman feels like a player that Phoenix would be drawn to. It's ultimately doubtful that Ajinca makes it to pick 56.
Potential Trade Up Candidates
- Jamal Shead - PG, Houston
- Tyler Kolek - PG, Marquette
- Tyler Smith - PF, G-League Ignite
Shead is a prospect that Suns fans would be very likely to be keen on trading up for. He barely measures over 6-feet tall without shoes and lacks an outstanding wingspan, but manages to be a good athlete nonetheless. Shead led Houston to a number 1 seed behind his defensive tenacity, ability to get downhill, and the timely shotmaking.
Shead shows flashes of being a Jevon Carter-esque player in the league - and that would be a great value in Round 2.
Kolek is a prospect that Phoenix is well documented to have substantial interest in - but would the franchise be able to trade up 20+ picks to swing a true heist this draft? That is questionable, but it is worth exploring.
Smith is a prospect that Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro ruled out at pick 22, but there was inferential interest still there - could the Suns look at him in round 2?