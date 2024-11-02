Experts Pick Three Prop Bets for Suns-Blazers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, and there's a variety of storylines that follow.
The return of Bradley Beal from an elbow injury is expected after the star was officially listed as questionable entering tonight.
Speaking of returns, Deandre Ayton is set to step foot into the Valley once again after Phoenix's lone No. 1 pick in franchise history was traded ahead of last season. He's sure to get a warm welcome.
The Suns are favorites on paper, though here's three of the best prop bets we could find across the web for tonight, whether you're looking to add these as solo picks or parlaying with other options:
DraftKings: Bradley Beal UNDER 25.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists
Sean Barnard: "While the strong play of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will continue to be a reason for belief in the team, don’t be surprised if Bradley Beal’s role begins to shrink. He is still a talented scorer who can get hot, but he struggles to impact the game in other ways. The Trail Blazers are not a bad matchup, but the 25.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists is too high of a margin considering his track record and injury issues. Expect it to be a work in progress for Beal to truly fit into the offense and for the Suns guard to record under 25.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists in this game."
BettingPros: Tyus Jones OVER 7.5 Assists
John Supowitz: "The Suns are looking great to start the season as they are 4-1 and have a three-game winning streak. The main three stars of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal all remain, but we were wondering how these new pieces around them would work out. So far they have.
"One, in particular, is Tyus Jones. He has joined the starting lineup and brings the ball up, which frees up the previously three mentioned stars. He’s not a player who will drop 20, but he is going to dispense the ball to players who will. His 7.0 assists per game rank 10th. Portland is allowing the sixth-most assists per game (28.2)."
Rotowire: Kevin Durant OVER 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Juan Pablo Aravena: "Durant has scored at least 25 points in all but one of his outings, and his scoring average would probably be higher hadn't it been for the 18-point output he delivered against the Clippers on Oct. 21, where he attempted a season-low 13 field goals. Considering that the Blazers don't have the weapons to stop Durant on the defensive end, the star forward should feast in this game – while also delivering a bounce-back effort. If we also acknowledge Durant has grabbed at least five boards in all but one of his games and has dished out four or more assists in three of his last four, all signs point to Durant having a loaded line. Thus, this 36.5 total including points, rebounds and assists is completely doable for him."