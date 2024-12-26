Heat Give Final Answer on Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- It doesn't appear the Phoenix Suns will be trading for Jimmy Butler.
Miami Heat president Pat Riley issued a statement with all of the trade rumors surrounding Butler:
"We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler."
This statement comes one day after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Butler prefers to be traded and was open to trade destinations such as the Suns, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.
Phoenix would have to give up Bradley Beal in any trade for Butler and navigate several hurdles to make the deal work. An accompanying report by ESPN Wednesday stated the following:
"The Suns meanwhile, would need to have Bradley Beal waive his no trade clause. Sources told ESPN that the Heat have no desire to take back the $110 million owed to Beal and that Phoenix would need to find a third team to get involved to make a deal work."
Phoenix is sitting at 15-14 with the highest payroll in the NBA, dealing with a multitude of injuries all season and Beal and Devin Booker struggling to co-exist on the court together. The Suns have a -5.1 plus/minus with the stars on the floor together this season (381 minutes) and a net rating of -11.4.
Butler could theoretically solve a lot of Phoenix's problems, especially with his ability to elevate his play in the postseason. The six-time All-Star is averaging 18.5 points on 55.2% shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 20 games this season.
The Heat will still have to make a decision soon with Butler, as he has a player option for next year and could enter free agency in the offseason.
Phoenix will also have some decisions to make on who to target ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, especially if Butler isn't an option.