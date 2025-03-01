Suns Coach Responds to Concerning Report
PHOENIX -- Nothing seems like it can go right for the Phoenix Suns this season.
As their season continues to slip away with a 27-32 record and 3.5 games out of the play-in despite having the highest payroll in NBA history, a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes on Friday suggested that first-year coach Mike Budenholzer and Devin Booker did not see eye to eye on the communication of the team.
Haynes posted on X:
"Sources: Weeks ago Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called a meeting with Devin Booker imploring he tone it down vocally, leaving the star shocked. Inside that meeting which provides context to Booker’s postgame remarks on communicating."
Booker offered this after last night's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on why he felt the season had gotten to this point: "I’d say just skipping over the details and always taking the ‘get ‘em next game’ mentality. At some point, you gotta draw a line, and it should’ve been drawn a long time ago."
Many felt this comment was directed at Budenholzer.
Budenholzer responded to the report and Booker's comments ahead of the Suns' matchup against the Pelicans Friday night (via PHNX's Gerald Bourguet):
"Devin and I have lots of conversations. I think it's super healthy. Internally, some of this stuff has been shared with me. Usually I'm naive or in a cave, but Devin's care factor is off the charts.
"Devin always starts with himself. He's always pushing all of us to be better. Devin's awesome. His communication is awesome, and his style is great. I get it, I understand, I don't have a lot more to say.
"There’s conversations that Devin and I have all the time, and I’m good with those conversations. We don’t always agree on everything. I think he actually appreciates it. I appreciate it, so I think I'll leave it there."
Budenholzer added this on Booker's comments (via Bourguet):
"He's a very upfront, very honest ... very real person. He and I have very real conversations, so usually anything he’s said, whether it be in here or somewhere else, he’s probably said it to me at another time.
"Communication and our team being together and our team being able to fight are all good messages. I got all respect for Devin, his intellect, his understanding of what goes into winning, what's important for winning.
"He's a stud, so he wants to win, he expects to win, and I think we should all be good if that's how he is."
Tonight's game between the Suns and Pelicans tips off shortly after 7 p.m. Arizona time.