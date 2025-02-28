Insider: Mike Budenholzer Called Out Suns Star
PHOENIX -- The wheels are falling off for the Phoenix Suns this season.
Phoenix is sitting at 27-32 with just 23 games remaining - a far deviance from last season, which was considered a disappointment in and of itself.
Gasoline was thrown on the collapse in progress this morning - as NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that head coach Mike Budenholzer had an impassioned meeting with Devin Booker earlier this season in which the coach implored the franchise player to be less vocal on the court.
From Haynes:
"Sources: Weeks ago Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called a meeting with Devin Booker imploring he tone it down vocally, leaving the star shocked. Inside that meeting which provides context to Booker’s postgame remarks on communicating."
Booker's postgame comments after last night's 124-116 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans raised eyebrows amongst the Suns' fanbase.
"I’d say just skipping over the details and always taking the ‘get ‘em next game’ mentality. At some point, you gotta draw a line, and it should’ve been drawn a long time ago."- Devin Booker after loss to the Pelicans
Booker is clearly challenging the first-year head coach of the franchise to take accountability - as many have pointed out that the 2021 NBA champion has been nonchalant during many post-game talks with media over the course of this season.
As for Budenholzer's job security - it feels as if all of these reports are coming out at roughly the same time to open the door for yet another coaching change at the end of the season.
There would be little to no reason to retain Budenholzer if Booker has already lost trust/belief in him - if the all-time leading scorer for the franchise is still going to be the future of the franchise.
The Suns return to play tonight against the Pelicans once again before hosting the playoff-bound Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.