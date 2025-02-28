Inside The Suns

Devin Booker Sounds Off After Another Frustrating Loss

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker got some things off his chest.

Donnie Druin

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has had enough with the team's losing.

The Suns have fallen far too short of their expectations in the 2024-25 regular season, and their latest loss to the New Orleans Pelicans all but drew the last ounce of hope of Phoenix potentially rebounding from their dismal campaign.

After losing 124-116 last night, the Suns now drop to 27-32 on the year. Phoenix has won just three of their last 14 matchups and are now in a full-fledged spiral after a messy trade deadline.

After Thursday night's loss, Booker offered the following:

"It can be fixed with just a little bit more talking. When things get tough we get quiet as a team. From my experience and what I've seen, that's not the way to get through it," said Booker.

"... Skipping over the details and always taking the 'we'll get them next game' mentality - at some point you got to draw a line, and it should have been drawn a long time ago. ... I'd rather two people say the wrong thing to each other than nobody talk at all and leave the gray area.

"It's like any job or any group project you have to do - you have to do it together. ... I always look at myself first, but I also talk a lot."

Many believe the "we'll get them next game" mentality comment was targeted towards Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer, who offered this after the loss:

“We just got to keep working. I think we’ve been talking about it; I think staying optimistic. Believe in the group, believe in the players. So, we got to keep working. Come in and be ready to go tomorrow.”

The Suns have some awfully tough questions to face not only moving into the final stretch of the season, but also a summer that will be pivotal in forging the overall trajectory of the franchise for years to come.

Phoenix is back in action tonight for the second half of a back to back against New Orleans.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News