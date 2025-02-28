Devin Booker Sounds Off After Another Frustrating Loss
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has had enough with the team's losing.
The Suns have fallen far too short of their expectations in the 2024-25 regular season, and their latest loss to the New Orleans Pelicans all but drew the last ounce of hope of Phoenix potentially rebounding from their dismal campaign.
After losing 124-116 last night, the Suns now drop to 27-32 on the year. Phoenix has won just three of their last 14 matchups and are now in a full-fledged spiral after a messy trade deadline.
After Thursday night's loss, Booker offered the following:
"It can be fixed with just a little bit more talking. When things get tough we get quiet as a team. From my experience and what I've seen, that's not the way to get through it," said Booker.
"... Skipping over the details and always taking the 'we'll get them next game' mentality - at some point you got to draw a line, and it should have been drawn a long time ago. ... I'd rather two people say the wrong thing to each other than nobody talk at all and leave the gray area.
"It's like any job or any group project you have to do - you have to do it together. ... I always look at myself first, but I also talk a lot."
Many believe the "we'll get them next game" mentality comment was targeted towards Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer, who offered this after the loss:
“We just got to keep working. I think we’ve been talking about it; I think staying optimistic. Believe in the group, believe in the players. So, we got to keep working. Come in and be ready to go tomorrow.”
The Suns have some awfully tough questions to face not only moving into the final stretch of the season, but also a summer that will be pivotal in forging the overall trajectory of the franchise for years to come.
Phoenix is back in action tonight for the second half of a back to back against New Orleans.