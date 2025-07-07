Suns Rank Surprisingly Low in Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns are facing a lot of uncertainty after officially trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
With Durant no longer in the picture, the Suns have to pivot, building around Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and rookie center Khaman Maluach.
CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger ranked all 30 teams in the NBA and the Suns came in at No. 24 on the list.
"You'd think any team offloading Kevin Durant would get significantly worse, but the Suns were, like, REALLY bad last season," Ward-Henninger wrote.
"The Devin Booker-Jalen Green fit seems atrocious, but stranger things have worked in this league. Phoenix also now has all the centers you could ask for, drafting Duke youngster Khaman Maluach at No. 10 and trading for former Hornets/Lakers (sort of)/back-to-Hornets big man Mark Williams to join with his former teammate, Nick Richards, in the middle. Look, it's a hodgepodge that won't likely produce a playoff team, but you can't count out Devin Booker -- he's that good."
The teams that ranked lower than the Suns were the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.
The Suns are starting from scratch, but the difference between them and the other teams in the bottom of the league is that they are trying to win as many games as possible, whereas the other squads are rebuilding looking to get a top pick for the 2026 NBA Draft.
With Booker leading the way, the Suns could find an opportunity to get better, but they will have to be creative in how they go about things for the rest of the offseason and beyond.
In the meantime, the Suns are getting ready for the Las Vegas Summer League, which takes place from July 10-20 at the Thomas & Mack Center.