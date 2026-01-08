Suns Reveal Starters vs Grizzlies

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns conclude a quick two-game road trip tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies looking to bounce back from a last-second 100-97 loss to the Houston Rockets Monday.

Phoenix blew a 13-point third quarter lead in the defeat, but is still in the midst of a streak in which it has gone 6-2 and picked up some big-time wins, such as a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday.

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and several other key players and are on the second night of a back-to-back after a one-point win over the San Antonio Spurs last night despite being extremely short-handed.

Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) will once again be out for the Suns, who are also down Jamaree Bouyea (concussion protocol) for the second game in a row.

Suns' Starting Lineup vs Grizzlies

The Suns will roll with their most-used starting five this season against Memphis:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

The Suns have gone 7-4 when this lineup starts.

This mean Grayson Allen will continue to come off the bench in his second game back from a knee injury. Allen had started all 18 previous games he played in before coming off the bench for the first time against Houston Monday.

More on the Suns' Starting 5

Gillespie will look to get back on track after shooting 5-for-25 (20%) from 3 over the past three games, as he has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA up until this point.

Booker has returned to form the last few games and carried the Suns offensively. It's become very clear how lethal Phoenix's offense can be when Booker is hitting his shots and the rest of the team takes advantage of the gravity he creates.

Brooks has scored in double digits in all 30 of the games he has played this season, and the Suns have completely leaned into his improved offensive game to go along with his elite defense. He will be playing against his former team who he spent his first six seasons with in the league tonight.

O'Neale found his shooting touch with five 3-pointers against Houston on Monday after struggling from the field for a few games prior. Phoenix will hope he can carry this shooting over to tonight.

Williams really struggled against the Rockets, and the Suns had to turn away from him down the stretch. With the Grizzlies being a smaller team with all the injuries, the Suns need Williams to be a force down low tonight.

Tonight's game tips off at 6:00 p.m. MST.

