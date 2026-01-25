Can Suns Overcome Injuries vs Heat?

Who: Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Jan. 25 at 6:00 PM MST

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Suns (27-18) are back from their road trip and will play host to the Miami Heat (24-22), who are coming off the first night of a back-to-back after blowing out the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

While the Heat's injury report hasn't been revealed yet, the Suns have already ruled out Devin Booker with an ankle sprain. Jalen Green is questionable with his right hamstring strain.

It's unknown exactly how long Booker will be down, though he was spotted leaving Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see Green inactive tonight given how cautious the Suns have been this season with injuries — especially for a player who has now re-injured his hamstring a third time.

That begs the question:

Can the Suns overcome injuries tonight against Miami?

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) and guard Dyson Daniels (5) and forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When the Suns were down Green and Booker on Friday, Phoenix ultimately collapsed in the fourth quarter and lost after leading the Hawks by seven at the start of the final period.

The offense turned to faces such as Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen and Collin Gillespie — all of whom combined for just eight points in the fourth as the Suns faltered late.

Perhaps this time around Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott will be more prepared, and for what it's worth all three players have shown the capability to take over a game.

In their prior matchup, the Suns nearly erased a 20-point lead before losing in 127-121 fashion.

Green was still out, though Booker scored 24 points in 40 minutes.

"It's basketball. It happens. We'll figure it out," Brooks said. "... Rally together and let's try to finish off this first half (of the regular season) the right way. Stay where we're at. Don't let the bleeding bleed too much and going into the (All-Star) break with some wins."

It might be a tough track meet for the Suns tonight without Booker/Green, as the Heat's 119.9 points per game scored ranks fourth in the NBA. Defensively, however, the Suns are fifth in points allowed at 111.8 points per night.

Ott's done a strong job adjusting his game plan and lineups throughout the ups and downs this season has provided, and Sunday's return home will be just another test for him and his staff.

