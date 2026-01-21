Suns Star Jalen Green Reacts to First Game Back

The Phoenix Suns saw the return of an important piece last night.

After missing nearly every game this season due to a right hamstring strain, Green was cleared off the team's injury report in last night's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 20 minutes, Green poured in 12 points in his first taste of action since Nov. 8.

After the game, he caught up with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Jalen Green Thrilled to Be Back With Suns

"Felt good. The process was a long process. Shoutout to the training staff, my teammates, the whole organization for real, just sticking with me, supporting me. The process been long. It felt good to get back out there, and just feel food. I felt like myself again." Green said.

Green's been suffering from the hamstring injury since training camp with two setbacks since.

"Mentally it gets draining a little bit but overall I keep the main thing, the main thing. I was just trying to get back out there. Every day just try to work towards getting back healthy, staying together as a team. It all worked out."

Green came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career, which Ott said pre-game was due to a combination of being on a minutes restriction with conditioning also playing a factor.

"I felt solid. Minute restriction. It's hard to get a rhythm a little bit, but just trying to work my way back. Hopefully I get back all the way where there's no minute restriction and I'm just flowing. I felt good though, overall."

What Suns Said About Jalen Green

The Suns, who improved to 27-17 after their win in Philadelphia, hope this can be just the start for them.

"Man, I'm excited for him," Devin Booker said post-game (h/t Rankin). "He's been with us through the whole process. We've been watching him grind. He looked good to me. He's fast. He can make plays for other people and he gives us another presence in the paint. The speed is there."

Suns coach Jordan Ott added, "You could feel his ability to get downhill to the rim, into the paint. Thought he made a lot of good downhill drives where he finished or tried to find a teammate. Just good to have him out there. It's like his joy is back."

Phoenix is back in action on Friday agaisnt the Atlanta Hawks.

