Injuries Deplete Suns' Starting Lineup vs Nets

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are hoping to avoid their first three-game losing streak since October as the Brooklyn Nets come to town, and they'll have to do so short-handed.

Phoenix is down all of Jalen Green (right hamstring), Devin Booker (right ankle) and Collin Gillespie (right hand sprain) entering tonight. Isaiah Livers (illness) is also out, too.

Booker was previously ruled out ahead of this coming slate of games as the Suns will re-evaluate him next week. Green was initially questionable before being ruled out earlier this morning.

The Suns, under Jordan Ott's guidance, look to get back in the win column with this starting lineup:

Suns Reveal Starters vs Nets

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts against the Miami Heat in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Goodwin

Grayson Allen

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 PM MST.

With three starters missing, Suns coach Jordan Ott says the team will have to dig deep tonight in its rotations.

"Other guys are gonna have to step up. We're gonna have to find it. It's not a perfect science right now. When you go into the middle of the season a little banged up, everyone's banged up. But we'll have to find some type of energy, some type of juice. Again, don't know where it's gonna come from, but we'll find it," he told reporters pre-game.

Green and Booker were previously out in Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat, though Gillespie was suddenly added to the injury report earlier today as questionable before being ruled out.

"I think the way the league is going, and how hard our guys are playing every other night, 82 of these — the ability to be available is super powerful. And then not only be available, but play well in your minutes. And that's what he's done," Ott said of Gillespie.

"He had an opportunity, had a crack at this thing this year, and he's fully taken advantage of it. And it's just grit, toughness, leadership, diving on the floor the other night at the end of the game. But we got others. We'll find something else. This is not long term, just a short-term injury, and when he's ready to go, I'm sure he'll be back out there."

The Suns are hoping to avoid their first three-game losing streak since October against the Nets, who have lost their last five games.

Latest Phoenix Suns News