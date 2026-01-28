Suns Suddenly Lose Starter Before Nets Game

PHOENIX -- Already down Devin Booker and Jalen Green due to injury, the Phoenix Suns surprisingly added another starting point guard Collin Gillespie to their injury report earlier today for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, Phoenix has announced Gillespie won't play tonight for the Suns (27-19) after originally being listed as questionable with a right hand sprain at 1:00 p.m. MST, the same time the Suns ruled out Green with right hamstring injury management.

Isaiah Livers, who had a season-high nine points in Phoenix's loss to the Miami Heat Sunday, was also added to the report at this time as probable with an illness. He's also out.

Booker (right ankle sprain) and Green are missing their second-straight games after suffering their injuries in Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets (12-32) will be without Noah Clowney (back soreness), Tyrese Martin (left knee soreness) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee surgery injury recovery), as they look to snap a five-game losing streak.

More on Collin Gillespie

Gillespie has played in all 46 games for the Suns this season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds and shooting 42.5% from 3 in 28.3 minutes per game and established himself as a starter while the Suns have dealt with various injuries to guards throughout the year, most notably Green missing all but four games with a right hamstring strain.

After re-signing with Phoenix on a veteran-minimum deal this summer, Gillespie will likely commend a big contract this offseason because of how well he has performed this year.

In the Suns' first meeting against the Nets last Monday, Gillespie recorded 22 points (7-10 FG), five rebounds and five assists, which marked the only time he has scored 20 or more points this month.

We named Gillespie one of the players who needs to step up the most with Booker sidelined through at least Sunday with his ankle sprain.

Gillespie's ability to create his own shot and also for others is something Phoenix is severely lacking with Booker and Green out.

It's safe to say it will be a challenge for the Suns to create offense tonight with Gillespie now ruled out.

Expect increased minutes from Jamaree Bouyea, while Grayson Allen will also have much more playmaking responsibility in addition to his increased scoring responsibility with Booker out.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MST as the Suns look to avoid losing three-straight games for the first time since the opening week of the season.

