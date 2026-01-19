Preview: Suns Set for Massive Boost vs Nets

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are set to play the role of road warriors against the Brooklyn Nets, and they could be gaining a massive boost in the process.

Suns guard Jalen Green could be making his potential return, as he was marked questionable with a right hamstring injury — which is a massive upgrade for his status after he's missed all but one full game this season.

Devin Booker is also questionable with his left ankle sprain that he pushed through in this weekend's win over the New York Knicks.

Tale of the Tape

Who: Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Monday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 PM MST

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

The Suns continue their road trip having gone 1-2 thus far on the East Coast, though they recently got back in the win column against the Knicks.

"We just had to get in the winning column. Shoutout to our second unit, they held it down. We have some things to figure out with our first unit ... big time win," said Booker after defeating New York.

Phoenix is 25-17 on the season with possession of the West's seventh seed.

Meanwhile, the Nets are one of the Eastern Conference's worst teams with a 12-28 record having lost their last nine-of-eleven games.

Brooklyn's also entering the second night of a back-to-back after losing their road test to Chicago on Sunday.

Phoenix is tied for the league-lead with 10.5 steals per night. ESPN's analytics gives the Suns a 67% chance to win.

Brooklyn does own one of the league's top three-point shooters, as Michael Porter Jr. is top five in the NBA at 3.8 threes made per night.

However, Phoenix has been a tough cookie to crumble as of late defensively, ranking top five in points allowed at 111.7 points.

The idea of the Suns being full strength is exciting, as both Green and Booker playing tonight would be an incredible boost for Phoenix. The Suns have sorely missed Green's secondary scoring and could elevate their offense to new heights.

"We miss Jalen," Booker said over the weekend on getting his backcourt running mate.

"He's been licking his chops getting ready for this moment. I think we've overdone it with keeping him out. He's going to be healthy and strong and ready to go."

It could potentially be a great night for Phoenix.

