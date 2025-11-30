Nikola Jokic Powers Nuggets in Blowout Win vs Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets in 130-112 fashion on Saturday night, dropping to 12-9 on the season.
Unsurprisingly, it was Nikola Jokic (who was questionable tonight with a wrist injury) with 26 points, nine rebounds and ten assists to power Denver to their second win over Phoenix this season, falling one rebound short of his 11th triple-double of the year.
Both sides were on the tail end of back-to-backs.
It was a night where the shots were falling for Denver (58% from the field and three) while the Suns seemingly couldn't buy a bucket (33% from deep)
Phoenix has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since Oct. 27/29.
Here's how action unfolded at Mortgage Matchup Center:
First Quarter
The Suns went on an 8-2 run to start things out, forcing four turnovers in the first three minutes. Denver, however, battled back to take a 16-14 lead, forcing Jordan Ott to call a timeout.
Eventually the Nuggets walked into the second quarter with a 30-25 lead thanks to 13 early points from Nikola Jokic. Collin Gillespie led all Suns players with nine.
Second Quarter
Denver carried a 39-36 advantage at the 8:07 timeout, and the two sides continued to swap baskets down the stretch of the second quarter.
Tim Hardaway Jr. caught fire in the second, hitting five three-pointers to keep the Jokic/Murray minutes earlier in the quarter without much damage.
Phoenix finally tied things up at 51-51 with under three left in the first half.
However, Denver maintained a slim 63-60 lead going into halftime thanks to 62% shooting from deep while also having 11 turnovers.
The Suns, meanwhile, saw Dillon Brooks pave the way with 19 points.
Third Quarter
The Nuggets began to find a rhythm in the third, and while Phoenix missed open shots, Denver reached their largest lead of the game at ten before Ott called a timeout to gather his troops.
It didn't work, as the Suns trailed 96-85 at the end of the quarter. Devin Booker finished the first three quarters going 0-4 from deep, and as a team Phoenix shot a mere 32% from downtown despite typically being one of the league's best teams from deep.
Fourth Quarter
A 9-3 run by Denver to start the fourth quarter put a damper on Phoenix's comeback hopes, as the Suns still didn't have an answer for their high pick-and-roll while the Nuggets seemingly couldn't miss.
Denver's lead hit 20+ a few minutes after, all but putting any hope of a Suns comeback to rest.
With 3:45 left, Ott called another timeout down 124-105 and emptied his bench, waving the white flag and conceding victory to Denver.
What's Next?
Phoenix is on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!