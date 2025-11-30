Nikola Jokic Powers Nuggets in Blowout Win vs Suns

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets in 130-112 fashion on Saturday night, dropping to 12-9 on the season.

Unsurprisingly, it was Nikola Jokic (who was questionable tonight with a wrist injury) with 26 points, nine rebounds and ten assists to power Denver to their second win over Phoenix this season, falling one rebound short of his 11th triple-double of the year.

Both sides were on the tail end of back-to-backs.

It was a night where the shots were falling for Denver (58% from the field and three) while the Suns seemingly couldn't buy a bucket (33% from deep)

Phoenix has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since Oct. 27/29.

Here's how action unfolded at Mortgage Matchup Center:

First Quarter

The Suns went on an 8-2 run to start things out, forcing four turnovers in the first three minutes. Denver, however, battled back to take a 16-14 lead, forcing Jordan Ott to call a timeout.

Eventually the Nuggets walked into the second quarter with a 30-25 lead thanks to 13 early points from Nikola Jokic. Collin Gillespie led all Suns players with nine.

Second Quarter

Denver carried a 39-36 advantage at the 8:07 timeout, and the two sides continued to swap baskets down the stretch of the second quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. caught fire in the second, hitting five three-pointers to keep the Jokic/Murray minutes earlier in the quarter without much damage.

Phoenix finally tied things up at 51-51 with under three left in the first half.

However, Denver maintained a slim 63-60 lead going into halftime thanks to 62% shooting from deep while also having 11 turnovers.

The Suns, meanwhile, saw Dillon Brooks pave the way with 19 points.

Third Quarter

The Nuggets began to find a rhythm in the third, and while Phoenix missed open shots, Denver reached their largest lead of the game at ten before Ott called a timeout to gather his troops.

It didn't work, as the Suns trailed 96-85 at the end of the quarter. Devin Booker finished the first three quarters going 0-4 from deep, and as a team Phoenix shot a mere 32% from downtown despite typically being one of the league's best teams from deep.

Fourth Quarter

A 9-3 run by Denver to start the fourth quarter put a damper on Phoenix's comeback hopes, as the Suns still didn't have an answer for their high pick-and-roll while the Nuggets seemingly couldn't miss.

Denver's lead hit 20+ a few minutes after, all but putting any hope of a Suns comeback to rest.

With 3:45 left, Ott called another timeout down 124-105 and emptied his bench, waving the white flag and conceding victory to Denver.

What's Next?

Phoenix is on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.