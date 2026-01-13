Suns Rightfully Shake Up New NBA Power Rankings

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns continue their strong from of play in the 2025-26 season, stringing together a 24-15 with the West's sixth seed in their grasp.

Their play's been a complete surprise to most in the NBA world, and especially Suns fans — even if head coach Jordan Ott shrugs off outside noise (which is probably for the best).

Yet they've won their last nine-of-ten games, all with Jalen Green still sidelined.

It took those around the league a while to accept the Suns as a legitimately good team, and in NBA.com's recent power rankings, they're a top five unit across the board:

Suns Rank Top 5 in NBA.com Power Rankings

Sitting behind the Thunder, Pistons, Wolves and Spurs, here's what John Schuhmann offered on Phoenix:

"The Suns have had the league’s No. 1 defense (107.3 points allowed per 100 possessions) over the 9-2 stretch, climbing from 12th to fifth for the season as a whole. They continue to force turnovers at a high rate, but have also been much better at keeping their opponents off the free-throw line over their last five games.

"The Suns’ current starting lineup has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per 100 possessions and allowed just 106.8 per 100, the third-best defensive mark among 15 lineups that have played at least 150 minutes. But they closed their win over the Knicks on Friday with Grayson Allen on the floor instead of Gillespie, and Allen sealed the win with the defensive play of the game, deflecting a Jalen Brunson pass and saving the ball off of Mikal Bridges.

"The Suns have been a little better offensively (but worse defensively) in 372 minutes with Booker on the floor without a point guard (Gillespie or Jordan Goodwin) than they’ve been with Booker on the floor alongside one or both of Gillespie and Goodwin."

The Athletic also revealed their power rankings, placing Phoenix at No. 7.

"Phoenix is by far the biggest surprise in the NBA and a team that mirrors last season’s Clippers in more than one way. The Suns were outright bad last season with theoretical top-end talent, and they went through some addition by subtraction, though Kevin Durant reminded them that they still don’t have him," wrote Law Murray.

"Even with Jalen Green playing all of five quarters so far this season, the Suns have survived on offense while getting back to Monty Williams era defensive outputs. Devin Booker has held it down without Green, but Booker can use Green to relieve pressure, just as James Harden needed Kawhi Leonard’s return around this time last year in LA."