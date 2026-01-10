PHOENIX — The NBA admitted a mistake in the final seconds of the Phoenix Suns' ultimate win over the New York Knicks that could have been costly.

With less than five seconds left and the Knicks down by four, OG Anunoby attempted a three-point shot with Royce O'Neale guarding him. O'Neale was called for a shooting foul, and had Anunoby made the shot, New York was a free throw away from tying the game in miraculous fashion.

Royce O'Neale gets called for a VERY questionable foul with just 5 seconds remaining, however ball don't lie, and OG Anunoby missing both 2 free throws sends the Suns home with the win and some chicken dinner pic.twitter.com/Pr9LhR5603 — r/nba_highlights (@rNBAHighlights) January 10, 2026

The NBA's last two minute report says it wasn't a foul by O'Neale.

"O'Neale (PHX) obtains a legal guarding position in front of Anunoby (NYK) during his jump shot attempt. When O'Neale reaches forward, he makes legal contact to the ball."

Out of the 12 calls/non-calls reviewed in the Suns' close win, that was the only incorrect call — which was highlighted by O'Neale himself after the game.

"That's a bonehead play by me, especially in that situation. Can't leave it up to the refs in those situations," said O'Neale (h/t Duane Rankin). "Just got to be smarter on my end. Whether it was a foul or not, I think just not being as close to give it a judgement call."

Suns React to Tight Win vs Knicks

“I think we all understand we need each other to win big. Hero-ball might be able to get you through one or two games but once it comes down to the nitty gritty, once you get deeper in the season or in the playoffs, the defense is tightening up, and you're going to need everybody," Suns star Devin Booker said after the game.

"All five guys on the court have to be a threat. I've been in those situations before and understand that. So the regular season is, like I keep saying, building confidence through everybody, letting us learn through mistakes, but still encouraging and if we're open, we have to let it fly.”

Grayson Allen added, "We’ve got good momentum right now and we’re playing a good style of basketball. All the small things, all the stuff we’ve been going over in film, we’re really doing it well and learning and getting better. We’ll keep carrying that over and keep playing hard and we’ll try to be perfect in all the little details. We’re in a good spot.”

The Suns are at home to face the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening.

