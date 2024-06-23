2024 NBA Mock Draft: Should OKC Thunder Add Shotmaking After Recent Trade?
The NBA Draft is creeping closer and closer, with the two-day event being less than a week away. The Oklahoma City Thunder have already had activity for the offseason, though, acquiring guard Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Josh Giddey.
It's hard to imagine securing Caruso's production doesn't solidify the guard rotation to some extent, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace rounding things out in what will be a loaded defensive guard room. Of course, the likes of Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could be added to the mix, too.
Evidently, it's hard to imagine the Thunder leans guard with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. So, with it either being a guard or big man, the team's options narrow quite a bit.
NBA Draft on SI recently released another mock draft as the cycle is rapidly winding down, with the Thunder selecting Tennessee star forward Dalton Knecht as the No. 12 pick in the draft.
Knecht is an interesting selection for the Thunder, given he played five years of college basketball -- with only one of those coming at a power conference level. Naturally, his best season came on the biggest stage, playing in the SEC.
The fifth-year senior averaged 21.7 points in 30.6 minutes per game. He played fewer minutes per game, yet his scoring improved while jumping from Northern Colorado to playing in the SEC. He also played at Northeastern Junior College, giving him a unique collegiate journey which will more than likely see him as a lottery selection in the draft.
The 6-foot-6 forward is a skilled shotmaker while being seasoned with experience. He could seamlessly add solid scoring and shot creation to the Thunder's bench, helping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams open things up over the course of a season.
Knecht would be a fun fit in Oklahoma City, where he could help a contending team immediately with his scoring ability.
