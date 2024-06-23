What Can Be Expected from Oklahoma City's Summer League in July
As the annual developmental format in the NBA Summer League approaches, Oklahoma City will yet have another stout team to boast in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas throughout the month of July.
Last week, the Thunder's summer league schedule in Salt Lake City was revealed -- unveiling the team's schedule starting on July 8, kicking off the event against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. CT. They'll take on the Utah Jazz the following day at 7 p.m. before finishing against the Memphis Grizzlies at 5 p.m. that Wednesday, July 10.
It's nothing set in stone, but Oklahoma City's roster should be full of budding talent -- including that of incoming sophomore Cason Wallace -- who provided an invaluable impact for the Thunder throughout their impressive run this past season. On top of that, they'll have their picks from the NBA G League Champion OKC Blue, as well as having the talent from their No. 12 pick in the upcoming draft, if Sam Presti and co. decide to retain it.
But one of the Thunder's awaiting yet always highly intriguing projects in Ousmane Dieng might not be a participant in this year's Thunder summer league rendition. Announced as a member in late May of France's preliminary basketball team for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, he could have obligations that could leave him without the option to partake in Oklahoma City's summer league festivities. For the third-year forward, continuing to develop into a player who can offer valuable, efficient minutes on the floor is integral.
But in spite of that, hopefully having a healthy and ambitious Wallace leading the group in July could be great for his overall progression as a leader and playmaker of the offense. If he sees a number of minutes, dialing in on his versatility and pushing his boundaries as an offensive creator could be a route that the organization takes for its young second-year guard.
Starting against the 76ers in just a few weeks, it'll be key to keep an eye on the young Thunder talent that the franchise continues to secure and develop.
