OKC Thunder Prediction: Can Oklahoma City Win 65 Games?
Oklahoma City’s lofty expectations have been established before the ball even tips off. The Thunder’s win total is the second highest in the NBA behind Boston, and many analysts and media members have picked the Thunder to meet up with the Celtics in the NBA Finals.
After a 57-win campaign and a first round sweep in the playoffs, the vibes are sky high in Oklahoma City. The Thunder probably would’ve been the odds on favorite in the West had they done nothing this offseason, but they went out and added Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso — two of the best role players in the NBA. Barring bad injury luck, it’s hard to find a true hole on this Thunder team — it’s one of the most well constructed squads in the NBA.
With the NBA officially tipping off, Bleacher Report made one prediction for each NBA team. The Thunder’s was simple: Oklahoma City will win 65 games or more.
“The Oklahoma City Thunder won 57 games last season without Hartenstein on the roster,” Dan Favale wrote. “They have since subbed out the awkward-fitting Josh Giddey for the divine-fitting Alex Caruso, and their depth remains absurd. OKC's bench units should prove annihilatory, and it'll be shocking if this isn't a top-three defense. Wins could be harder to come by in this year's Western Conference. The tippy top of the field should be better. But that includes the Thunder.”
It’s a lofty expectation for the Thunder, there’s no doubt about it. Oklahoma City has never won more than 60 games in a season in franchise history. If there was a team to do it, though, it would be this one. The depth is unmatched and the star power is legit.
“Teams this patently dominant can sometimes become their own regular-season cap,” Favale said. “They prioritize self-preservation ahead of the playoffs. The Thunder are not at that stage in their existence. They are going to chase victories. And they're going to get them.”
Oklahoma City is young enough that the team won’t be resting players throughout the season. Obviously the goal is to play well in the playoffs, but the Thunder will try to win games in the regular season too. Like Favale pointed out, some aging teams are just playing to get to the postseason. The Thunder have the luxury of playing both the regular season and the playoffs at a high level.
