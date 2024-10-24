Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/24): Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder are finally back. The NBA regular season is now on day three, though a few teams have yet to hit the hardwood on the season and that'll happen tonight. The Thunder are one of those teams as they hit the road to play against the Denver Nuggets.
The matchup between the two clubs to open the season will be televised on TNT, giving the two a nationally televised contest. With the reigning MVP and the runner-up squaring off to begin their NBA seasons, it makes sense for the spotlight to be on the late-night tip-off.
The Thunder will be without a couple of key players as they take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
Injury Report
Thunder:
Jaylin Williams, out (knee)
Isaiah Hartenstein, out (hand)
Kenrich Williams, out (knee)
Nikola Topic, out (knee)
Nuggets:
DaRon Holmes II, out (Achilles)
After suffering an ankle injury in preseason, Jalen Williams is not listed on the injury report, signaling he's good to go for the season opener. Being without both Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, the Thunder's two biggest players, while playing Nikola Jokic will pose a challenge within itself.
Both Nikola Topic and DaRon Holmes II are out for the season with their respective injuries.
Updated Odds
Originally having opened as a 2.5-point underdog, that spread dropped to 1.5 points, though the Nuggets are still favored. Oklahoma City, defensively, is going to have their hands full with Jokic. Not having Hartenstein in this matchup certainly hurts, but it's just one regular season game, so it's not that important quite yet.
The Thunder securing a road victory against Denver to kick off the season would be quite the start. It'll be a challenge, though, and Oklahoma City will certainly have to earn a win on the road.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.