NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Primed to Cover Against Chicago Bulls
Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a nine-point favorite against the Chicago Bulls according to Fanduel in what is a recipe for the Thunder to cover a large road spread.
The Bulls after on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Thunder are coming off a dominating Thursday night statement win in Denver over the Nuggets on National Television despite being short handed.
While Oklahoma City will be short handed again tonight, the rest and player advantage should be enough to cover the spread.
This game has no shortage of storylines but the biggest is the Thunder facing off with Josh Giddey. This helps them two fold as Oklahoma City can combat their lack of size by packing the paint and living and dying by Giddey triples.
On the flip side, the Thunder now have better shooting threats sharing the floor with rising star Chet Holmgren, who the Bulls will have to play straight up with a mixture of heavy legged centers that should be exploited by the three-level threat.
Not to mention the tired legs of the back-to-back Bulls, accounting for a Jalen Williams bounce back after a forgettable season opener and the idea that Oklahoma City will shoot better than 22 percent from beyond the arc.
The Bet: OKC Thunder -9
The Record: 0-1
