Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/26): Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls
After the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a very solid 102-87 victory over the Denver Nuggets, they remain on the road for the first leg of their back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls. They next take on the Atlanta Hawks as they play their home opener in Oklahoma City tomorrow.
As for the Bulls contest, Chicago is coming off a solid victory over the Milwaukee Bucks just last night and their high-powered offense could give the Thunder a run for their money.
Arguably the biggest storyline for the matchup is Josh Giddey hosting his former club in Chicago, as the two teams will square off just two times this season.
Injury Report
Thunder:
Jaylin Williams, out (knee)
Isaiah Hartenstein, out (hand)
Kenrich Williams, out (knee)
Nikola Topic, out (knee)
Bulls:
E.J. Liddell, questionable (G League)
Adama Sonogo, questionable (G League)
DJ Steward, questionable (G League)
With the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back, Lonzo Ball will be active as he continues to make his way back to the hardwood on a full-time basis. With it being a home game for Chicago, he'll be able to show out in front of the team's fans once again.
As Ball returns to the lineup, the only injuries the Bulls might be facing aren't even injuries, but potential G League designations to their three two-way talents.
The Thunder have no new injuries from their season-opening victory over the Nuggets, so they should be in a good spot during the road contest.
Updated Odds
The Thunder is a 9.5-point favorite, as a projected contender is taking on a team with an uncertain future given their current roster. The Bulls could soon be in for a rebuild despite a big win over the Bucks last night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.