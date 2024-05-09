Chet Holmgren Gives A Peek Into Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Leadership Style
The Oklahoma City Thunder have bucked a lot of trends this season. Young teams are not supposed to be this good, NBA squads are not supposed to have this much chemistry, and the Thunder were never supposed to be here.
After being pegged for 44.5 wins by the almighty odds makers in Vegas, Oklahoma City shattered those expectations en route to winning 57 games in the toughest Western Conference we have seen.
A large reason for the Thunder's success has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only his MVP-level production but his leadership qualities that shine through for this young team.
Gilgeous-Alexander keeps this young team honest and accountable, helping them navigate the NBA waters as a squad that relies on rookies in the biggest moments of games at times.
“Usually it's just him talking us through mistakes and stuff. He's not in here ranting like Kobe was where he's — he doesn't have a shoe yet — but he’s not the type of guy to like, your shoes away because he doesn't want us wearing his signature. That's not him," Holmgren said of Gilgeous-Alexander.
The first-year center gave an example of how Gilgeous-Alexander holds him accountable telling a story of what unfolded on Tuesday against the Mavericks to close the third quarter as Kyrie Irving splashed a triple.
“[Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] was yelling ‘All he could do is shoot,’ and I wasn’t up. I knew I [expletive] up. He didn’t have to tell me. But yeah, he got on me," Holmgren recalled from Game 1 against the Mavericks.
Oklahoma City attempts to stay perfect in the postseason tonight against the Dallas Mavericks and protect home-court advantage.
