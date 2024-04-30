Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Team Chemistry Is Unique in the NBA According to Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder's team chemistry is unique according to Chet Holmgren, and "Hater Culture" is not going to ruin it.

Rylan Stiles

Apr 14, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks
Apr 14, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
As the world becomes more cynical with each passing day, even the most mundane topics are met with steel cage death matches with diametrically opposed sides.

Something as minor as the youngest team in basketball being a tight-knit group has turned some off. Sure, their AT&T commercials blare during each stoppage in playoff basketball and their child-like exuberance is rare to find in professional sports between the barking and constant teammate support, but it's not worth getting up in arms about.

Recently, rookie big man Chet Holmgren opened up on the Boardroom Podcast about the negative comments the Oklahoma City Thunder received online following their latest viral bark-filled interview.

As the Thunder embarks on their first series win since 2016, Holmgren mentioned the Team's ability to block out the outside noise - understanding that comes with the territory of the "hater culture" we live in, especially on NBA Social Media.

The Gonzaga product mentioned as he has talked to other NBA players, he realizes how unique the culture is in Oklahoma City among the likeminded youngsters.

Despite their inexperience, their uncommon maturity has led them to be the league's youngest No. 1 seed of all time and handle each test to this point.

Holmgren averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 blocks and nearly a steal per game during his rookie campaign that featured him playing - and starting - all 82 contests for the OKC Thunder.

