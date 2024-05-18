Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Needs Big Game 6 to Keep Thunder Season Alive
The playoffs are dominated by superstars, and the Oklahoma City Thunder need their star to have a big game.
After stealing Game 4 in Dallas to regain home-court advantage, the Thunder fell flat in a pivotal Game 5, setting up the team's first elimination game. Only two players to play every playoff game this year have played significant minutes in an elimination game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort were both on the Thunder’s 2020 team that fell to the Houston Rockets in the bubble in seven games. Although Gilgeous-Alexander has vastly improved since then, he understands what it takes to keep a season alive.
Including his rookie season with the LA Clippers, the MVP runner-up is 2-2 in elimination games. Despite having a 57-win team that finished top five in offense and defense in the regular season, he might need one of the best games of his career to force a Game 7.
Gilgeous-Alexander has already proven he can lead the team to a win in this series, but if Dallas can continue to shut down his star teammates, it might not be enough. In the second round, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.4 points, nine rebounds and 7.2 assists.
The Thunder star’s 34-point outing, which included 22 points in the second half, carried Oklahoma City to a Game 4 win to tie the series. Gilgoeus-Alexander had six 40-point games in the regular season, with a season-high of 43.
Although he is one of the best and most consistent scorers in the NBA, a low volume of 3-point attempts has kept him from having more monstrous performances. However, he might need to make some outside shots in Game 6 to make up for Oklahoma City’s struggles.
The Thunder do not need Gilgeous-Alexander to have a 40-shot game like Russell Westbrook was famous for, but a higher usage rate than the 32.7% he has had this postseason could be helpful.
In any case, a big performance from Gilgeous-Alexander might still not be enough if the rest of the team can’t get out of its slump.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.