Former OKC Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Dazzling in Olympic Tune Up Tilts
The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Josh Giddey to open up their offseason, swapping him out for defensive ace Alex Caruso in a deal with the Chicago Bulls. This wasn't so much the Thunder waiving the white flag on Giddey as a player - despite his year three struggles - but a move to get each party a more favorable fit.
For the Thunder, they grabbed a 40 percent 3-point shooter who can defend four of the five positions on the floor and supplement some of the playmaking lost in the move. For Giddey, it is not only a fresh start but a more desirable situation.
The 21-year-old is poised to have the best year of his career, operating more with the ball in his hands under the leadership of Billy Donovan who has a track record that warrants him being labeled a guard whisperer.
The turnaround for Giddey has already started, in Olympic tune-up games for Team Australia the young guard is averaged 18 points, three assists, a pair of rebounds and nearly a steal per contest while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 53 percent from beyond the arc and 76 percent at the charity stripe.
Giddey has even improved in catch-and-shoot looks cashing in such chances as a 58 percent clip. The former NBL star will help lead his home country in what is labeled the group of death against a familiar foe.
Team Australia will take on Team Canada on July 30 at 6:30 AM CT in what will be the second game for each squad in group play - the Canadians lead off with Team Greece on July 27 as Team Australia will open up with Team Spain that same day.
July 30 is a date that is surely circled on Oklahoma City Thunder fans' calendars as a fun day of hoops in the dead of the NBA offseason.
