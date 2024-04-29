Injury Report, Updated Odds (4/29): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder is taking on the Pelicans in New Orleans for the second time in a row, this time the Thunder holds a 3-0 series lead, though. No team has ever come back from that deficit in the history of the NBA. This series is as good as a wrap, though now the Thunder has the potential to decide whether it ends in four or five games.
The Thunder has found out how to take care of this Pelicans team. Without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are simply outmatched talent-wise. Getting off to a quick offensive start while continuing to play stout defense is the most simple route to a sweep for the Thunder.
Again, this series is as good as over, and the Thunder winning in four games would maximize the amount of rest they get while waiting for the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers series to wrap up.
Injury Report
Thunder:
No Injuries to report.
Pelicans:
Zion Williamson, OUT (Hamstring)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Questionable (Ankle)
Williamson's injury had huge implications for this series, which has been proven. Now, down 3-0, it's very, very unlikely Williamson will play this series. First, the Pelicans would have to extend the series a couple of games and then have Williamson healthy enough to take the court.
All-in-all, the series and Williamson's season are both as good as over, but that's the best case for him so he can recover and get ready for next season.
Updated Odds
The Thunder is a 4.5-point favorite after opening up as a 5.5-point favorite, according to ESPN BET. The spread was closer last game, which makes sense with the Pelicans hosting the pair of games, but the oddsmakers learned from last game.
The Thunder playing such stout defense, not allowing more than 92 points in any of the three contests, has been critical to them leading the series 3-0 while covering the spread in two of those games.
