Stiles Points: Fast Start Will End OKC Thunder First Round Series
For the first time since 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder could be celebrating a playoff series win in a matter of hours. As Game 4 looms in New Orleans, a fast start would ensure the Thunder break out the brooms.
In the midst of the second consecutive blowout loss, the New Orleans crowd was taken over by Oklahoma City Thunder fans who began to chant "O-K-C" and bark behind enemy lines. Just as the crowd had given way to their traveling foes, the Pelicans players on the floor did the same.
With hands on hips, dejected looks and frustration setting in, the Pelicans five looked like they wanted to be anywhere else than on the Smoothie King Center hardwood.
It is hard to blame them, the game was won. No team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit and the ever-frustrating Lu Dort is still chasing Brandon Ingram down Bourbon street.
However, these are professional athletes. No one wants a sweep on their resume. While no one expects Willie Green to bust out a miracle on ice speech, whatever semblance of effort New Orleans has left will be interjected into this game early.
If Oklahoma City can rip off a run from the jump-circle, forcing Green to burn the first timeout of the tilt, the Thunder will cruise to another victory and put this series away.
Without letting the Pelicans - who have yet to crack triple-digits this series - get comfortable, OKC can demoralize the flock and enjoy their first series win since Justin Bieber was all the rage.
Stiles Points:
- The New Orleans Pelicans will sport their city edition thread with the accompanying court and lace the seats with black tee shirts. Oklahoma City will go back to their blue threads in Game 4.
- Mark Daigneault brought home the Coach of the Year award on Sunday, sweeping the honors this season.
- The Dallas Mavericks were knocked off at home on Sunday in a result that will force a Game 6 and benefit the Thunder in the next round.
- Lu Dort raved about head coach Mark Daigneault ahead of the sideline pacer winning the NBA Coach of the Year honor.
Song of the Day: What a Wonderful World by Louie Armstrong.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.