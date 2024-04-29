Thunder Game Day: OKC Thunder Seek Sweep, First Playoff Series Win Since 2016
After back-to-back blowout wins, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit on the precipice of the second round. This would mark the OKC Thunder's first playoff series win since 2016.
The NBA's Youngest No. 1 seed of all time has been able to make the postseason look much the same as the regular season to this point.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the total over/under is 204.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The OKC Thunder are nearing a series sweep against the New Orleans Pelicans. The biggest key to this contest will be forcing Willie Green to rip the first timeout this game has to offer. A quick start will deflate an already dejected Pelicans squad and crush any mustered juice squeezed out of this depleted squad.
With a massive Josh Giddey game - who always performs well in New Orleans - the Thunder can put this series on ice and celebrate their first series win since 2016.
Oklahoma City will need to continue their trend of tenacious defense - without getting complacent OKC can again limit a lackluster New Orleans offensive attack to a sub-100 point game. The Pelicans have yet to crack above 92 points much less triple-digits.
How many minutes does Jonas Valanciunas play? There is no good answer for New Orleans. Either lean all in on Larry Nance Jr. - as they did Saturday - and lose any semblance of depth, or let Jonas Valanciunas get cooked alive by the versatile Thunder troops.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-3)
INJURIES:
Check out our live injury tracker, along with our game day injury report that will release later today.
WHEN:
Monday, April 29, 2024 at 3:05 PM CT
LOCATION:
Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA.
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBATV, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder should take advantage of the NBA Bracket by leaning on their 0-0 mindset and earning a series sweep. Putting this series to bed on Bourbon Street would give the Bricktown boys ample time off as they await the weary winner of the Mavericks vs. Clippers first-round series.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.